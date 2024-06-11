iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Down to $39.59

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.59, but opened at $38.29. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 5,793,551 shares changing hands.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 4.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.59.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.