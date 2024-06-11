iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Plans Dividend of $0.16

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1598 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.65. 81,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $63.75.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
