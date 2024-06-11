iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AOR opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

