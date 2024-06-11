iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 91,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 141,910 shares.The stock last traded at $42.61 and had previously closed at $42.68.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 530.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 70,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,356 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 32,824 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.