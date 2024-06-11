iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $166,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.31. 861,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,356,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $520.69 and a 200 day moving average of $501.59. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $539.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.