iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVV traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $538.05. 3,887,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,603. The company has a market cap of $464.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.59. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $539.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

