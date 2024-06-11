iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 270,364 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 95,792 shares.The stock last traded at $44.41 and had previously closed at $44.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $804.96 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,585,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,054,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50,966 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,372,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,106,000.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

