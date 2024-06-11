iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:EMIF)

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.348 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMIF traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. 1,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

