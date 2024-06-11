iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT) Declares Dividend of $0.18

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1822 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of IBAT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. 47 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45. iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $25.88.
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Company Profile
