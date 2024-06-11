iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Declares Dividend of $1.46

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 1.4567 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,366. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $82.40.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
