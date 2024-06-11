iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Plans Dividend of $0.25

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2495 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,659. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.