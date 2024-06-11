iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 3.5% of Tcwp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $166,970,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,455,000 after buying an additional 937,404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after buying an additional 382,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $117.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,202. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $117.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average of $109.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

