iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1582 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

XT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,223. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Read More

Dividend History for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

