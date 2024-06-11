iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1582 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

XT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,223. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

