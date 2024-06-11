iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Announces Dividend of $0.10

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0959 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

ICLN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.73. 2,648,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.22.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

