iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.80

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.80 and last traded at $79.69, with a volume of 48027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.41.

The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

