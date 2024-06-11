iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Declares Dividend of $0.37

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3668 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMCV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,457. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $603.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

