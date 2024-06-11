iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Plans Dividend of $0.94

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.9354 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,451,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.60.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.