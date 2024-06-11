iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,989,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,171. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $112.76. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.60.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

