iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Increased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,144 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,195,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 520,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,510,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,553,000 after acquiring an additional 73,808 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.79. 685,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,321. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.35 and its 200 day moving average is $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $112.76.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

