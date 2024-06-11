iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Announces $0.90 Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.8991 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
SCZ traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,960. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.