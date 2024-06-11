iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. 1,976,330 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

