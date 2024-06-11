iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $291.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $293.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

