iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $207.33

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $207.33 and last traded at $206.68, with a volume of 351150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.58.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.63 and its 200-day moving average is $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 256,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,402,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

