iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Broadview Financial Management LLC

Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 481.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $113.89. 91,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,302. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day moving average is $112.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.