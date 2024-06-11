Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JACK. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.18.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

