Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,572. The stock has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

