Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,870,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,612,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Community Bank System by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 386,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 225,685 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 470,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 130,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Community Bank System by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,475,000 after buying an additional 91,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.35. 39,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,346. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.97 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 16.59%. Research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Bank System

Community Bank System Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.