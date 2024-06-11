Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0 %

WM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.65. The stock had a trading volume of 321,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

