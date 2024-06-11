Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.9% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after buying an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,855,099,000 after buying an additional 318,495 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after buying an additional 1,626,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.82. 10,760,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,342,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

