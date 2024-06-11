Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after buying an additional 1,068,748 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $100.54. The company had a trading volume of 878,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,415. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.15. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.36.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

