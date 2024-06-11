Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.96. 2,368,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,106,898. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average is $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

