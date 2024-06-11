Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Boeing by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.33.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.70. 2,537,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,778,780. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

