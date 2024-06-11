Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

JNJ traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $147.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,749,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437,090. The company has a market capitalization of $354.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

