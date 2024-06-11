Jones Road Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Jones Road Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 312,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.7% of Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN remained flat at $21.18 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,453,122. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.