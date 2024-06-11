Jones Road Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Jones Road Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund comprises approximately 0.0% of Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 253,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the period.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AFT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 42,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $15.14.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%.

(Free Report)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.