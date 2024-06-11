Jose David Riojas Purchases 1,397 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Jose David Riojas bought 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $66,343.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $759,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jose David Riojas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Jose David Riojas acquired 3 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $143.25.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Jose David Riojas bought 600 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Jose David Riojas bought 400 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 1.3 %

BHRB traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,499. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.39 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHRB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.