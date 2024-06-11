Junto Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 569,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,083,000. Reinsurance Group of America makes up approximately 2.1% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.86% of Reinsurance Group of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.82.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.54. 206,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

