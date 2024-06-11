Junto Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,723,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,721,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.67% of First Horizon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,749 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 200,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,977 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHN traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $14.97. 10,594,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,806,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

