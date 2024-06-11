Junto Capital Management LP Buys 100,918 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Junto Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for 2.6% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.68% of LPL Financial worth $117,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 770.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $280.86. 339,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.59 and a 52 week high of $287.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.51.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

