Junto Capital Management LP Buys 31,138 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Junto Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Warner Music Group worth $42,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of WMG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.69. 6,513,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

