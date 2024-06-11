Junto Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Junto Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,240,959 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of CSX worth $35,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 894,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CSX by 39.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,179,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after buying an additional 333,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CSX by 8.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.93. 8,326,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,959,929. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

