Junto Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,645 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $323.31. 301,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.30 and its 200-day moving average is $329.77. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

