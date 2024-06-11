Junto Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 344,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,472,000. Five Below makes up approximately 1.6% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.48. 2,447,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average is $177.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.21 and a 1-year high of $216.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.