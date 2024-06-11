Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 66986422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Kibo Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £436,000.00, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.13.

About Kibo Energy

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.

Featured Stories

