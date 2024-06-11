Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of KIRK opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $24.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The business had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

