KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Lowered by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,237 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 4.5% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $201,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

KKR traded up $10.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,403,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,814,013 shares of company stock worth $71,428,603. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

