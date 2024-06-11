KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Position Reduced by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,650 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,676,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,621,658. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.