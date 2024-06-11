L1 Capital International Pty Ltd Invests $7.63 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

L1 Capital International Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,000. Danaher accounts for about 4.0% of L1 Capital International Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Danaher by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,707,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $262.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,864. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.30 and its 200 day moving average is $243.38. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

