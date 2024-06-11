L1 Capital International Pty Ltd Takes $12.24 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

L1 Capital International Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 6.4% of L1 Capital International Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,439,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,965,922. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $456.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.