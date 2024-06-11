Lake Street Capital Lowers Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $10.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PERI. Roth Capital cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Perion Network

Perion Network Stock Performance

Perion Network stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,574. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $439.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Perion Network by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.